Jesus Orozco Injury: Likely to miss World Cup

Orozco (ankle) is still working on his recovery from surgery and could remain out for a couple more months after Mexican national team coach Javier Aguirre said in press conference "Unfortunately, I don't think Chiquete will be ready, it's a shame", Claro Sports reported Wednesday.

Orozco hasn't played since December, when he suffered a dislocation of the right ankle, and it now seems difficult for him to regain match fitness during the Clausura regular season given the national coach's statement. The versatile defender will also be missed by Cruz Azul in future contests, leaving rookie Jorge Rodarte as the only backup option behind starters Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta and Erik Lira.