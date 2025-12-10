Orozco doesn't have an official timeline for his recovery, but it's reportedly feared he could be sidelined for at least three months, and up to six months in the worst-case scenario. The club will have the offseason period to decide whether to cover his loss with a new signing, or continue to rely on Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta and Erik Lira for the next tournament. Before suffering the injury in the second semifinals leg, Orozco played 15 games (nine starts) in the Apertura campaign, recording one goal and an assist while averaging 2.9 clearances and 1.7 tackles per contest.