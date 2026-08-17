Jesus Orozco News: Leads team in clearances Sunday

Orozco had one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (two accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Tijuana.

Orozco moved to a more central role compared to his previous outings as a left-back, as the team required him to cover for the injured duo of Willer Ditta (knee) and Gonzalo Piovi (hamstring) against the border city squad. The former Chivas man was unable to prevent the opponents' goals and got involved mostly in his own box, performing close to his season averages of 6.0 duels won and 5.0 clearances per contest.