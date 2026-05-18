Jesus Orozco News: Makes brief appearance in win

Orozco (ankle) recorded one tackle (one won) as a substitute in Saturday's 2-1 win over Guadalajara.

Orozco saw action for the first time since Dec. 6 following a lengthy recovery from ankle surgery. The issue forced the defender to miss practically the entire Clausura campaign, which also cost him his spot in Mexico's World Cup roster. Still, he could add some depth to his team behind Willer Ditta and Gonzalo Piovi in the final Liga MX round.