Jesus Orozco News: Productive versus Santos

Orozco had three tackles (three won) and six clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Santos.

Orozco helped his team to a clean sheet as the left-sided element of a back three in the midweek win. The 52 accurate passes were his highest count in league play since Oct. 25, and he also tied his Clausura season-high tally of six clearances. With Erik Lira's move to the midfield line, Orozco has taken his place in defense in most of the last few games, and there's a good chance that will continue to be the case going forward.