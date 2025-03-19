Jesus Orozco News: Receives fifth yellow card

Orozco is suspended for the upcoming visit to Guadalajara due to yellow card accumulation, according to the FMF disciplinary report.

Orozco will be unavailable to face his former club and may return to action in the subsequent derby against Pumas. He has been a regular source of clearances over the last five league games, starting in four of them. However, both Willer Ditta and Gonzalo Piovi can do similar work, with Erik Lira stepping in if a three-man back line is used while Orozco is out.