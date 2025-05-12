Fantasy Soccer
Jesus Orozco News: Records eight clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Orozco registered one shot (zero on goal) and eight clearances in Sunday's 2-1 win against Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Orozco made the most clearances in the game, helping his team advance to the semifinals round. He has been active in each of the last six league games, a period in which Cruz Azul have allowed eight goals. However, they didn't have a full defensive roster available for most of those matches, and they recently got back Gonzalo Piovi and the no longer suspended Willer Ditta, who could put pressure on Orozco ahead of upcoming games.

