Jesus Owono Injury: Continues to train

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Owono (tear) has been training with the team and is questionable for Friday's match against Las Palmas, according to manager Eduardo Coudet.

Owono has now trained two weeks in a row and looks more than likely to be an option Friday. However, he will not see the start and is likely to continue in his reserve role, as Adrian Rodriguez was deemed the expected. This is still good news, as once they gain Antonio Sivera back from suspension they will have all of their first time goalies healthy.

