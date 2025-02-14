Jesus Owono Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Owono (articular) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Leganes, coach Eduardo Coudet confirmed in a press conference. The goalkeeper sustained the injury last Friday and is out for the time being with no precise timeline for his return.

Owono missed the last game against Getafe due to an articular injury and is out for the time being with no precise timeline for his return. His injury coincides with the return of Antonio Sivera from a hand injury. The starting goalkeeper will be the one to keep goal for upcoming games.