Jesus Owono Injury: Spotted in training
Owono (tear) has resumed training and could be an option to face Villarreal on Saturday, El Correo reports.
Owono returned to training in the final days of February and has been ramping up in his recovery process. However, even if he returns to the squad, he's not going to have a lot of fantasy upside since Antonio Sivera will remain as the starting goalkeeper as long as he stays healthy.
