Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Owono headshot

Jesus Owono Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Owono (tear) has resumed training and could be an option to face Villarreal on Saturday, El Correo reports.

Owono returned to training in the final days of February and has been ramping up in his recovery process. However, even if he returns to the squad, he's not going to have a lot of fantasy upside since Antonio Sivera will remain as the starting goalkeeper as long as he stays healthy.

Jesus Owono
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now