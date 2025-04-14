Jesus Owono News: Concedes one in defeat

Owono had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Owono had a quiet outing on Sunday but conceded one goal to Eduardo Camavinga's powerful shot from outside the box in the first half. He made two saves to keep his team in the match but that was not enough to secure a point against the Merengues. This marked his sixth appearance of the season but he will return to a backup role in the next match against Sevilla on Sunday as Antonio Sivera will be back in goal after serving a suspension.