Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Owono headshot

Jesus Owono News: Concedes one in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Owono had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Owono had a quiet outing on Sunday but conceded one goal to Eduardo Camavinga's powerful shot from outside the box in the first half. He made two saves to keep his team in the match but that was not enough to secure a point against the Merengues. This marked his sixth appearance of the season but he will return to a backup role in the next match against Sevilla on Sunday as Antonio Sivera will be back in goal after serving a suspension.

Jesus Owono
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now