Jesus Owono News: Departs Alaves

Owono joined FC Andorra on a permanent transfer from Alaves, the club announced.

Owono joined Alaves' academy at age 16 and worked his way up through the club's structure to the first team, going on to make his La Liga debut and establish himself between the posts at the top level. He's also an established Equatorial Guinea international. He now begins a new chapter with Andorra after nearly ten years tied to Alaves, closing out a spell the club credited for his dedication and professionalism.