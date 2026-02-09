Angulo lacked offensive production despite moving close to the opposition goal behind striker Paulinho during the draw. The Mexican registered a pair of set-piece crosses before being subbed off in the 75th minute of the match. Having failed to score or assist in 13 consecutive appearances, he should be more reliable for passes or creative stats in upcoming fixtures, assuming he'll carry a playmaking responsibility if Alexis Vega (knee), Helinho (strain) and perhaps Nicolas Castro (thigh) remain sidelined.