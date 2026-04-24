Jesus Ricardo Angulo News: Logs assist off bench in loss

Angulo delivered an assist and made two tackles (one won) after coming off the bench during Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Mazatlan.

Angulo was brought at halftime to replace Jorge Diaz and was having close to none impact until the 88th minute, when he assisted Nicolas Castro for his team's third goal. After a long period without appearing on the scoresheet, the attacker had two goals and an assist over his last six starts, gaining momentum when his team needs the most, with Clausura playoffs just around the corner.