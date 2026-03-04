Jesus Ricardo Angulo News: Scores against Pumas

Angulo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Pumas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Angulo fired an impressive shot from just outside the box that opened the visitors' count after 37 minutes of play in an eventual comeback win. It was his first goal of the Clausura season and ended his 16-game drought in terms of direct contributions. Additionally, the five chances created represented his second-highest figure of the entire 2025/26 period. He has managed to remain a regular starter but could still be affected by the team's heavy rotation at some point.