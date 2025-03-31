Jesus Ricardo Angulo News: Scores brace in win

Angulo scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Pachuca.

Angulo made a huge impact in his return to the initial lineup after a pair of substitute appearances, scoring twice from inside the box in the 13th and 38th minutes, respectively, of the match. The playmaker also made 36 accurate passes during the game, while the three shots tied his Clausura 2025 season-high mark. In terms of direct contribution, he has now recorded three goals and three assists across 13 contests. He should be a solid option, especially when a 4-2-3-1 formation is used, since he can exploit his talent in the No. 10 role.