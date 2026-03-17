Jesus Ricardo Angulo News: Scores off bench in draw

Angulo scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and created one chance after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.

Angulo was brought as part of a double substitution midway through the second frame and was mostly quiet until late in the game. However, during stoppage time he made up for that with the goal that broke the deadlock and appeared to be a game-winner. That's now back-to-back appearances with a goal for the midfielder, who had a great start of campaign but significant slowed down since November and will hope this is the start of better things to come.