Jesus Rivas Injury: Subs off in loss

Rivas left the field 19 minutes after coming off the bench in Friday's 3-1 loss to Pumas.

Rivas may have suffered an injury as he had just come on as a substitute and departed shortly before the end of the match. Although he was seen with ice on his right thigh, his status is uncertain for upcoming games. Rivas had been a regular starter at right wing-back until Gustavo Ferrareis took that position against Pumas, which should remain the case if the youngster is dealing with a considerable issue.