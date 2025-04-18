Fantasy Soccer
Jesus Rivas News: On bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 5:15pm

Rivas (thigh) is on the bench for Friday's matchup versus Necaxa.

Rivas has bounced back only for the regular-season finale after being sidelined since early March due to the issue. He previously played as both a central defender and right-back, so he could compete with Jose Pachuca and Gustavo Ferrareis for playing time. Over his eight Clausura starts, Rivas averaged 2.8 crosses, 4.4 tackles and 2.8 clearances per game and delivered one assist.

Puebla
