Jesus Rivas headshot

Jesus Rivas News: Six crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Rivas generated six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Queretaro.

Rivas set a season high with six crosses Sunday, recording one accurate cross. He also created a season-high two chances on the attack. On the defensive end he won three tackles, made three clearances and won six duels before he was subbed off in the 65th minute for Gustavo Ferrareis.

Jesus Rivas
Puebla
