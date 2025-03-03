Jesus Rivas News: Six crosses Sunday
Rivas generated six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Queretaro.
Rivas set a season high with six crosses Sunday, recording one accurate cross. He also created a season-high two chances on the attack. On the defensive end he won three tackles, made three clearances and won six duels before he was subbed off in the 65th minute for Gustavo Ferrareis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now