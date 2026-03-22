Jesus Rodriguez Injury: Bows out early versus Pisa

Rodriguez recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner before exiting Sunday's game against Pisa at the 37th minute due to a knee problem, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Rodriguez took a hit on the knee early in the game and tried to play through it for a while, but eventually asked to come out, as he was laboring. He's set for tests to determine his status for April 6's clash against Udinese. Martin Baturina, who had started on the bench because he wasn't 100 percent, took his place off in this one.