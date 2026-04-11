Jesus Rodriguez headshot

Jesus Rodriguez Injury: Returning in Inter bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rodriguez (knee) "will be back available Sunday and is in pretty good shape," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Rodriguez will be an option after getting hurt in the last game before the break and missing the previous match. He'll be in the mix in multiple roles, competing with Assane Diao, Martin Baturina, Mergim Vojvoda, Nico Paz and Maxence Caqueret. He has started in three of his last four appearances, scoring and assisting once and posting five shots (one on target), two chances created and eight crosses (zero accurate) over that span.

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