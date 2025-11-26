Rodriguez now has a league-high four assists this season despite struggling to find consistent playing time. He has already surpassed his league goal-contribution total of two from last year at Real Betis. His two assists to Jayden Addai highlighted the creative impact he has shown all season, and he now sits at 13 chances created. He did concede a penalty with a sloppy handball, but overall he continues to stand out as one of Como's most creative players, which could help him earn more minutes moving forward.