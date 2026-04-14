Jesus Rodriguez News: DNP in Inter clash
Rodriguez (knee) wasn't fielded in Sunday's 4-3 defeat versus Inter.
Rodriguez was fit following a small injury, but the coach made different choices. He'll split duties with Assane Diao and Martin Baturina in a couple of roles going forward. He has scored and assisted once and posted five shots (one on target), two chances created and eight crosses (zero accurate) in his last four showings.
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