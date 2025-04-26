Jesus Rodriguez News: Nets goal Thursday

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 5-1 win against Valladolid.

Rodriguez opened the scoring for Betis in this game with a comfortable finish from inside the box. The young winger has scored two goals in LaLiga this season, but he's been a steady presence in the XI with 11 starts out of 15 appearances since the beginning of January.