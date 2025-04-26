Fantasy Soccer
Jesus Rodriguez headshot

Jesus Rodriguez News: Nets goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 5-1 win against Valladolid.

Rodriguez opened the scoring for Betis in this game with a comfortable finish from inside the box. The young winger has scored two goals in LaLiga this season, but he's been a steady presence in the XI with 11 starts out of 15 appearances since the beginning of January.

Jesus Rodriguez
Betis
