Jesus Rodriguez News: Scores and assists against Lecce

Rodriguez scored one goal and assisted once from three shots (one on target) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Lecce.

Rodriguez took full advantage of the fact that Martin Baturina (ankle) was missing, drawing his first in a month and willing his team to victory, teeing up Tasos Douvikas with a square ball and then hitting the net on a one-on-one with the goalie after beating the offside trap. It's his first goal of the season, while he has provided seven assists. He has taken at least one shot in his last five appearances, amassing 10 attempts (three on target) and posting four key passes and 10 crosses (two accurate) over that span.