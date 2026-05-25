Jesus Rodriguez News: Seals win Sunday

Rodriguez scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Cremonese. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.

Rodriguez closed out the last match of the season with a goal and to secure the win. He had a solid first campaign with Como, recording two goals with nine assists in 31 appearances, starting 18 times while creating 36 chances and sending 57 crosses. The midfielder will return for a second season with the club, who will play in European football for the 2026/27 campaign.