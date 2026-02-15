Jesus Rodriguez News: Subs in well against Fiorentina

Rodriguez drew one foul and had two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina.

Rodriguez saw limited minutes for the second match in a row but ran the offense in the second half, often bending the opposing defense with his runs and take-ons. Nicolas Kuhn and Mergim Vojvoda, who started over him as of late, haven't been great, so he should be back in the XI sooner rather than later. He has posted at least one shot and one cross in three consecutive contests, amassing six attempts (one on target) and seven deliveries (two accurate).