Jesus Serrato headshot

Jesus Serrato News: Back in practice match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Serrato (knee) started in an unofficial meeting with Guadalajara during the international break.

Serrato's return provides a small boost to the Rojinegros' midfield depth as he looks to make his fifth league appearance of the year following a seven-week absence. He previously played a central midfield role, but with both Aldo Rocha and Angel Marquez settled in that zone, the youngster could join Diego Gonzalez and Matias Coccaro as options to fill in for Gustavo Del Prete (knee) in an offensive position.

