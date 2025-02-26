Jesus Vallejo Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Vallejo has suffered a thigh injury and will be out for the upcoming fixtures, the club announced.
Vallejo sustained a thigh injury, specifically to the biceps femoris in his left leg, and will miss upcoming matches. The recovery timeline remains uncertain as it depends on his progress. His absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup, as he has played only 10 minutes this season and remained an unused substitute 29 times across all competitions.
