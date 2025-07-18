Jesus Vazquez News: Renews with Valencia
Vazquez has renewed his contract with Valencia, according to his club.
Vazquez is going to continue with Valencia next season, as he is renewing his contract until 2028. This comes after starting in 10 of his 19 appearances last season, seeing decent time before mainly going unused in the second half of the season. However, this contract should ensure time moving forward, possibly seeing more time this next campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now