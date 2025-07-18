Menu
Jesus Vazquez News: Renews with Valencia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Vazquez has renewed his contract with Valencia, according to his club.

Vazquez is going to continue with Valencia next season, as he is renewing his contract until 2028. This comes after starting in 10 of his 19 appearances last season, seeing decent time before mainly going unused in the second half of the season. However, this contract should ensure time moving forward, possibly seeing more time this next campaign.

