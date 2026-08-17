Jesus Vega News: Assists off bench in win

Vega assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Vega intercepted a through ball and served it to Gilberto Mora, who ended the counterattack in a goal through a great individual effort in the 54th minute against La Maquina. The left-back came off the bench as Pablo Ortiz's substitute and played the entire second half. The assist was his second in consecutive appearances across all competitions, and it should help him push for an increased role, although he'll also need to focus on defensive performance to threaten Ortiz on the left flank of a back-four system.