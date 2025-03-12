Jesus Vega News: Scores in rare start

Vega scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and sent in seven crosses (one accurate) during Sunday's 4-3 loss against Atlas.

Vega made just his second start in this Clausura tournament and made most of the opportunity, being very active from the left flank and scoring his team's third goal with a powerful low finish into the far post in the 53rd minute. Two goals over the last three appearances is still uncommon for the full-back, but he'll hope to at least keep getting significant playing time during upcoming contests.