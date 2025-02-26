Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Vega headshot

Jesus Vega News: Scores off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Vega scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-2 victory versus Pumas.

Vega fired a left-footed strike that increased the hosts' lead to four in the 47th minute of the victory. He also won four of his seven duels and contributed a few defensive stats after replacing Efrain Alvarez in a half-time substitution. The 24-year-old registered his first appearance since Jan. 16, but the goal could be a good reason for him to get more opportunities in upcoming matchups, either as a defender or attacker on the left wing.

Jesus Vega
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now