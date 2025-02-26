Jesus Vega News: Scores off bench Tuesday

Vega scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-2 victory versus Pumas.

Vega fired a left-footed strike that increased the hosts' lead to four in the 47th minute of the victory. He also won four of his seven duels and contributed a few defensive stats after replacing Efrain Alvarez in a half-time substitution. The 24-year-old registered his first appearance since Jan. 16, but the goal could be a good reason for him to get more opportunities in upcoming matchups, either as a defender or attacker on the left wing.