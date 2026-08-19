Jeyland Mitchell News: Signs with Strasbourg through 2031

Mitchell has signed with Strasbourg through 2031 from Sturm Graz, the club announced.

Mitchell began his career in Costa Rica with Guanacasteca in 2021 before moving on to Municipal Liberia and Alajuelense, then joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2024, where he made nine appearances including seven in the Champions League. He spent last season on loan at Sturm Graz, making 32 appearances across all competitions with seven coming in the Europa League. Mitchell is expected to add depth and international experience to Strasbourg's back line after already earning 25 caps and two goals for Costa Rica, including an appearance at the 2024 Copa America. His move to Ligue 1 marks the next step for the 21-year-old center back after stints across multiple European leagues.