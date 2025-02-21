Fantasy Soccer
Jhoanner Chavez Injury: Out for the time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Chavez has undergone a surgery this week for his ankle injury and will be out for the time being, coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference.

Chavez has been sidelined since early January due to an ankle injury that required surgery, which he underwent earlier this week. He will remain out for the time being, with Deiver Andres Machado likely to start on the left flank once he returns from his suspension.

Jhoanner Chavez
Lens
