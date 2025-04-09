Jhoanner Chavez Injury: Spotted running Wednesday

Chavez (ankle) was spotted wearing running shoes and running around the training pitch with the fitness coach on Wednesday morning, according to Lensois.com.

Chavez is progressing well in his recovery after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. He was spotted back on the training pitch making runs Wednesday morning, suggesting he is not far from returning to the group squad, likely by the end of the month or in early May. That said, his absence doesn't impact the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option this season.