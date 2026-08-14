Jhoanner Chavez headshot

Jhoanner Chavez Injury: Status unclear, unavailable for now

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Chavez's (undisclosed) status remains unclear with Lens, and he is not available for the time being, according to Lensois.com.

Chavez had previously spent time on loan at Sparta Prague after going unused for much of his time at Lens, and further clarity on his current situation and path back into contention should emerge as the club provides more information in the short term.

Jhoanner Chavez
Lens
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