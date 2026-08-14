Jhoanner Chavez Injury: Still without a clear path back
Chavez (undisclosed) remains without a clear path back into Lens' squad, with his status still unresolved, according to coach Dino Toppmoller, per Lensois. "Chavez is still in individual training"
Chavez had previously spent time on loan at Sparta Prague after going largely unused at Lens, and his continued absence from group sessions leaves his immediate future with the club uncertain. No timeline has been given for when he might rejoin full training. Chavez is expected to provide more clarity on his situation as the club offers further updates in the coming weeks.
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