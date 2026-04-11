Jhojan Julio Injury: Exits Necaxa match with injury
Julio left Saturday's 3-1 win over Necaxa due to an undisclosed issue.
Julio has been one of his team's most outstanding attackers in recent weeks, making his condition a major concern after Saturday's blow. He has been used on both flanks, so all of Francisco Venegas, Lucas Rodriguez and Jaime Gomez could compete for the starting spot if a serious injury is confirmed for the Ecuadorian.
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