Jhojan Julio Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Julio is absent for the week 15 meeting with Mazatlan, with the team confirming that he's dealing with a left hamstring tear.

Julio's recovery timeline is unclear, but he's likely to miss the rest of the Clausura regular season due to the issue that forced him to leave the last match against Necaxa. This news is a huge blow as it leaves Gallos without one of their top offensive contributors, who has scored three goals and two assists across 14 appearances this year. The versatile Francisco Venegas will be deployed on the left wing while Julio heads to the sidelines.