Jhojan Julio headshot

Jhojan Julio Injury: Sidelined Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Julio is dealing with an injury that makes him ineligible for Friday's match against Puebla, Jessi Zamora of Fox Deportes reports.

Julio has recorded only two appearances after joining Xolos from Ecuadorian side LDU in January, and it's unclear when he got hurt. Given the uncertainty about his issue, the winger will be an avoidable fantasy asset until he's back in a match squad, while both Domingo Blanco and Efrain Alvarez should be the most active players on the flanks.

Jhojan Julio
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
