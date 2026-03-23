Jhojan Julio News: Attempts nine crosses in draw

Julio recorded two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.

Julio led his side in crosses as he took plenty of corner kicks in the absence of the suspended Santiago Homenchenko against the Rojinegros. The winger is in erratic form as Gallos continue to struggle offensively, with an assist in a March 7 loss to America remaining his lone direct contribution over the last six league matches. He'll hope his playmaking value helps him get back on track in upcoming games, but he'll likely lose set pieces when Homenchenko is back in the lineup.