Jhojan Julio News: Logs assist in loss

Julio made an assist, created two chances and sent in six crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against America.

Julio largely relied on his role on set pieces to produce but his biggest highlight came in open play as he assisted Ali Avila's goal with a perfect cross from the right flank just before halftime. This was the first assist of the season for the midfielder, who's starting to get settled after a very disappointing Apertura tournament and started in each of the last five games for Queretaro.