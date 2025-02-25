Jhojan Julio News: On bench Tuesday
Julio (undisclosed) is on the bench in Tuesday's game versus Pumas.
Julio has completed his recovery from an unknown issue, but it remains to be seen how many minutes he's available for. The winger delivered one assist over 120 minutes of play during the early stages of the season before being sidelined. He'll be an option to replace either Jose Raul Zuniga or Efrain Alvarez at some point.
