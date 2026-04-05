Jhojan Julio News: Provides assist against Toluca

Julio assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Toluca.

Julio had a close-range shot blocked, but the ball fell back to him and he set up Ali Avila with a cutback in the 76th minute of the win. The Ecuadorian is now the only Queretaro player with more than one assist in the Clausura campaign, as he has created the chances for both of the squad's two goals over the last four games. He has also been active in corner kicks, though he now appears to be the second taker behind Santiago Homenchenko.