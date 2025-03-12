Fantasy Soccer
Jhojan Julio News: Scores against Atlas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Julio scored a goal off his lone shot, created one chance, made five tackles (two won) and drew four fouls during Sunday's 4-3 loss against Atlas.

Julio made just his second start since joining Tijuana and the first after recovering from injury and not only was active in the middle of the park but also found room to go up the field and score his team's second goal in the 49th minute. Even when fully fit, the midfielder isn't used to appear on the scoresheet that frequently, but his ability to provide peripheral numbers here and there can still make him an intriguing fantasy asset.

Jhojan Julio
Club Tijuana
