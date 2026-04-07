Jhojan Julio News: Scores as substitute in draw

Julio scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus FC Juarez.

Julio was surprisingly saved for the second half following a string of eight starts, but he managed to fire a deflected ball into the net in stoppage time against Juarez. He scored or assisted for the third time in his last five games, making a decisive contribution to each of his team's goals over that period. He'll look to return to the initial lineup at the expense of either Jean Unjanque or Juan Pablo Cazares for the final stages of the regular season.