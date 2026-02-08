Julio found space to fire a well-placed shot from outside the box, opening the score in the 21st minute during his second start of 2026. He was later credited with a second goal after a deflected strike in the 56th of the victory. The winger made the score sheet for the first time since September, seeing a surprising resurgence after some lackluster performances. He could now capitalize on this momentum to launch a positive streak, potentially relegating Lucas Rodriguez to a backup role in the process.