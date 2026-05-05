Jhojan Julio News: Won't stay in Queretaro

Julio (hamstring) has left Queretaro after his participation in the Clausura 2026 tournament, according to the team.

Julio's departure comes after a rather outstanding campaign, in which he scored three goals and two assists, ranking third and first on the squad, respectively, in those stats. However, he ended with a hamstring tear that left him out of the last three league games. He'll remain valuable for his offensive skills if he moves to another Liga MX club for the next campaign. On the other hand, Jean Unjanque, Francisco Venegas and Juan Pablo Cazares will gain bigger roles on Queretaro's flanks.